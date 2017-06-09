Peru launches Superfoods brand at Asia Fruit Logistica

14:10. Hong Kong (China), Sep. 6.

Peru launched its Superfoods brand at Asia Fruit Logistica —the leading fresh fruit and vegetable trade show in the Asia-Pacific— slated for Sep. 6-8 in Hong Kong.





The act took place at Sky100 in Hong Kong and gathered more than 300 personalities from the food sector and the media, who were amazed by the quality and versatility of Peruvian products.





Asia Fruit Logistica Global Brand Manager Wilfried Woolbold and Asiafruit Congress moderator Chris White thanked the presence of the Peruvian delegation.





In its ten years of uninterrupted participation, the Peruvian pavilion has become one of the most popular ones at the fair, showcasing Peru's strength in the global fruit and vegetable sector.









Super Foods Peru









Superfoods Peru products are drawing the attention of Asian fresh food markets. In this sense, Peruvian speakers and users of the brand expect to develop and explore more business opportunities with other countries.





Peru has emerged as the sixth exporter of fresh fruits to China and is set to climb some positions in the coming years, thus becoming one of the principal suppliers of fresh fruits and vegetables not only to China but to Japan, Korea, Thailand, Indonesia, and Singapore.





The delegation comprises more than 70 firms, including producers, exporters, associations and logistics operators.





The Peruvian pavilion will showcase the best selection of fruits and vegetables such as grapes, blueberries, avocados, citrus fruits, mangoes, bananas, pomegranates, asparagus, ginger, quinoa and frozen fruits, among others.









Published: 9/6/2017